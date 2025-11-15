Adv. Ravindra K. Dwivedi: Advocating for Social Unity and Public Welfare

The Vishwa Hindu Seva Sangh, under the leadership of National President Adv. Ravindra K. Dwivedi, has sounded the alarm on escalating social challenges, emphasizing collective action to solidify the societal foundations. The advocacy group asserts that national advancement hinges on universal access to essential resources, opportunities, and a unified community spirit.

In a compelling call to action, the Sangh outlined the pressing need to address the mounting pressures on social infrastructure such as education and healthcare. They urged a push towards empowering families through education, awareness, and access to fundamental services, thereby fostering resilient communities capable of sustainable growth.

On educational and healthcare fronts, the organization highlighted the imperative of accessibility and quality. It advocated for universal health center access and emphasized educational reform to ensure affordability and skills-based learning, thereby equipping youth for the workforce. Furthermore, cultural respect and environmental conservation, along with addressing addiction issues, are pivotal to their reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)