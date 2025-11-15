The AI Power Struggle: Unveiling the Electricity Demand Surge

The explosive growth of the AI economy is causing a significant surge in electricity demand, primarily from burgeoning data centres. Utilities are forecasting a need for two to three times more electricity in the coming years, but some regulators question the validity of such projections, fearing they may be based on speculative ventures.

Legislators are sounding alarm bells over whether these utilities can provide accurate and trustworthy forecasts. The concern is that regular ratepayers might incur billions in costs for unnecessary power plants and grid infrastructure, especially if data centre projects don't materialize.

Efforts are underway to improve the accuracy of these forecasts, with federal and state governments, along with industry watchdogs, pushing for greater scrutiny. The race is on to discern real projects from speculative ones, ensuring ratepayers aren't left bearing unnecessary costs from the rapidly evolving AI-powered landscape.