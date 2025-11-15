Left Menu

PDP Cancels Celebration Amidst Tragedy: Bhaderwah Unit Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Bhaderwah cancelled a victory celebration after an accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station left nine dead. As a mark of respect, prayers and a two-minute silence were observed. The Ministry of Home Affairs labels the event 'unfortunate accidental incident', dismissing speculation.

PDP leader Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Bhaderwah, showing solidarity with those affected by the tragic blast in Srinagar, cancelled a victory event planned for their candidate's election win. The gathering, intended to celebrate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi's success in the Budgam bypoll, was put aside in light of the somber incident at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed nine lives.

In a solemn tribute, the PDP observed a two-minute silence and offered prayers for all lives lost, including those from the recent Delhi blast. Leaders emphasized that celebrating during mourning was inappropriate and remembered the service of the fallen, hoping for strength for the grieving families and a swift recovery for the injured.

The accidental explosion, labeled an 'unfortunate incident' by the Ministry of Home Affairs, occurred amid the recovery of explosive materials from a terror investigation. The authorities urged public cooperation amid ongoing inquiries, cautioning against speculation about the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

