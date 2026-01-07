Left Menu

Tragedy in Purnea: Investigation Continues in Young Girl's Mysterious Death

A seven-year-old girl from Bihar's Purnea district has died after an unspecified object was forcibly inserted into her private parts. Examination confirmed there was no rape. Police have identified three suspects who frequently visited her home. Further investigations await post-mortem results.

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl from Bihar's Purnea district has died following the forced insertion of an unspecified object into her private parts, police confirmed on Wednesday. Despite examinations revealing no signs of rape, the trauma led to severe injuries.

The young victim was receiving medical care at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Purnea when she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the Special Police at Araria are spearheading the investigation.

Three suspects, regular visitors to the girl's household, have been identified, according to Araria SP Anjani Kumar. The police await results from the forensic science laboratory to guide further proceedings.

