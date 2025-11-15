ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

In an updated announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI), it has been revealed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration has witnessed an over 95% distribution of forms in its second phase across various states and Union Territories.

According to the latest data, a total of 48.67 crore SIR forms out of the intended 50.97 crore have been disseminated in 12 regions, including states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The latter has reached a 92.04% form distribution among its 6.41 crore electors.

While states like Uttar Pradesh achieved a distribution mark of 94.37%, smaller regions such as Goa and Lakshadweep proudly boast a 100% distribution rate. However, Kerala's form distribution lags at 87.54%, prompting a reaction from opposition parties who allege the process marginalizes underprivileged communities.

