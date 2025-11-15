Left Menu

ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II

The Election Commission of India reported that more than 95% of Special Intensive Revision Enumeration Forms were distributed in 12 states and Union Territories. High distribution rates were noted across the regions with some smaller regions achieving 100%, while Kerala remained below 90%. Controversies regarding the process have arisen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an updated announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI), it has been revealed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration has witnessed an over 95% distribution of forms in its second phase across various states and Union Territories.

According to the latest data, a total of 48.67 crore SIR forms out of the intended 50.97 crore have been disseminated in 12 regions, including states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The latter has reached a 92.04% form distribution among its 6.41 crore electors.

While states like Uttar Pradesh achieved a distribution mark of 94.37%, smaller regions such as Goa and Lakshadweep proudly boast a 100% distribution rate. However, Kerala's form distribution lags at 87.54%, prompting a reaction from opposition parties who allege the process marginalizes underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

