ECI's Intensive Voter Revision Achieves Over 95% Coverage in Phase II
The Election Commission of India reported that more than 95% of Special Intensive Revision Enumeration Forms were distributed in 12 states and Union Territories. High distribution rates were noted across the regions with some smaller regions achieving 100%, while Kerala remained below 90%. Controversies regarding the process have arisen.
In an updated announcement from the Election Commission of India (ECI), it has been revealed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Enumeration has witnessed an over 95% distribution of forms in its second phase across various states and Union Territories.
According to the latest data, a total of 48.67 crore SIR forms out of the intended 50.97 crore have been disseminated in 12 regions, including states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The latter has reached a 92.04% form distribution among its 6.41 crore electors.
While states like Uttar Pradesh achieved a distribution mark of 94.37%, smaller regions such as Goa and Lakshadweep proudly boast a 100% distribution rate. However, Kerala's form distribution lags at 87.54%, prompting a reaction from opposition parties who allege the process marginalizes underprivileged communities.
