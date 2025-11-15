Indonesia's Missile Move: BrahMos Purchase Bid Makes Headlines

Indonesia is advancing in defense diplomacy with its recent move to acquire the BrahMos missile, confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. His remarks were made while addressing BJP workers, where Singh emphasized the collaborative defense efforts.

The BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow has successfully manufactured its first batch of supersonic missiles. The state-of-the-art facility, established in Bhatgaon, Sarojini Nagar, represents a key undertaking in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, emphasizing India's technological prowess in defense manufacturing.

The Uttar Pradesh government facilitated the project by providing 80 hectares of land. Singh praised the NDA's success in the Bihar elections and noted India's heightened global reputation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He encouraged party members to remain dedicated and uphold their self-respect, citing the rule-following legend of Lord Ram.

