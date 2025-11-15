Left Menu

Haryana on High Alert Following Deadly Delhi Terror Attack

Haryana is under high alert as continuous operations follow a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, resulting in 12 fatalities. Security agencies have detained suspects linked to prior attacks, while investigations reveal plans for coordinated explosions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:21 IST
Haryana Home Secretary Sumita Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Secretary Sumita Mishra announced ongoing combing operations in the state after a devastating terror attack in Delhi. The car blast near Red Fort Metro Station resulted in 12 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting Haryana to be placed on high alert.

Mishra stated that due to legal constraints, not all details can be disclosed, but confirmed continuous operations. Investigations have unearthed diaries of the blast suspects, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, hinting at premeditated plans between November 8 and 12.

Authorities have arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, with connections to previous terror incidents. Further findings suggest organized plans targeting four cities, although Al-Falah University denies involvement with the accused beyond official ties.

