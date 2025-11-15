Empowering Baghpat Schools: NICSI's Digital Leap Under Vidyanjali Initiative

In a significant stride toward enhancing digital education, the Ministry of Education today marked the dispatch of 75 high-quality refurbished computers to 15 government schools in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Spearheaded by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) under the Vidyanjali initiative, this effort underscores the commitment to integrate technology into classrooms.

During the flag-off ceremony in New Delhi, Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the Vidyanjali program's success, highlighting its role in onboarding over 8 lakh schools and benefiting 1.8 crore students through community involvement. The initiative allows professionals and organizations to contribute assets and services, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

NICSI's project in Baghpat focuses on digital infrastructure, part of Vidyanjali's CSR module, offering a technological boost to districts through e-learning enhancements. The event saw participation from several dignitaries, underscoring the collaborative effort between the government and community in education.

