Khap Panchayat's Controversial Ban Sparks Debate in Baghpat

The khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has sparked controversy with a recent ruling that prohibits minors from using smartphones and wearing half-pants in public. Additionally, the panchayat decreed that weddings should occur in villages and homes, rather than in banquet halls.

The decision is divisive, with many embracing these traditionalist measures aimed at preserving cultural values. However, a significant number of intellectuals and activists criticize the ban. Historian Amit Rai Jain labeled the measures as 'Tughlaqi diktats,' underscoring the impracticality of banning mobile phones, which are integral to education and work. Jain emphasized that legislative authority lies with government bodies, not panchayats.

Despite some political backing for these decisions, figures like Former Chhaprauli MLA Sahendra Singh Ramala call for restraint, suggesting that value education should begin at home. Meanwhile, the panchayat plans to hold discussions across the state to implement these rulings widely.