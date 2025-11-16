The Decline of Cotton: Mechanization and Cost Challenges in Maharashtra

Cotton cultivation in Maharashtra has seen a drastic reduction of nearly 4.59 lakh hectares over four years, primarily driven by rising labor costs and a lack of mechanization, according to experts in the field. This shift has led farmers to increasingly embrace soybean cultivation instead.

Dr. Arvind Pandagale, an agronomist at the Cotton Research Centre, highlighted that the manual nature of cotton picking, which costs Rs 10 per kg, is not offset by sufficient market prices, typically around Rs 70 per kg. Furthermore, the need for pesticides adds to the expense, making cotton less viable as a crop.

Efforts are underway across the industry to develop more efficient cotton-picking machines in response to these challenges. Currently, available machines are criticized for being unable to distinguish between cotton and other materials, resulting in inefficient harvesting. In contrast, countries like Brazil and Australia benefit from hybrid seeds and shorter cotton plants, allowing for easier mechanization.