The Decline of Cotton: Mechanization and Cost Challenges in Maharashtra

Cotton cultivation in Maharashtra has declined significantly over the past four years due to high labor costs and insufficient mechanization. Farmers are increasingly turning to soybeans as an alternative. The lack of efficient cotton-picking machines remains a major challenge for the industry, prompting efforts to develop new technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cotton cultivation in Maharashtra has seen a drastic reduction of nearly 4.59 lakh hectares over four years, primarily driven by rising labor costs and a lack of mechanization, according to experts in the field. This shift has led farmers to increasingly embrace soybean cultivation instead.

Dr. Arvind Pandagale, an agronomist at the Cotton Research Centre, highlighted that the manual nature of cotton picking, which costs Rs 10 per kg, is not offset by sufficient market prices, typically around Rs 70 per kg. Furthermore, the need for pesticides adds to the expense, making cotton less viable as a crop.

Efforts are underway across the industry to develop more efficient cotton-picking machines in response to these challenges. Currently, available machines are criticized for being unable to distinguish between cotton and other materials, resulting in inefficient harvesting. In contrast, countries like Brazil and Australia benefit from hybrid seeds and shorter cotton plants, allowing for easier mechanization.

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

