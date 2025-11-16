Indian Agricultural Exporters See Boost Amid U.S. Tariff Exemptions

Indian agricultural exporters stand to benefit significantly following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift tariffs on numerous food items, a move seen as a lifeline to reviving dwindling demand.

On Friday, Trump removed additional tariffs affecting over 200 food products amid soaring U.S. grocery prices. Indian exports, particularly tea, coffee, spices, and cashew nuts, suffered under previous tariff hikes, which saw duties increase to as high as 50%. These tariffs included a 25% levy on India's oil purchases from Russia.

Ajay Sahai of FIEO expressed optimism for exports valued between $2.5 and $3 billion due to the tariff exemptions, opening opportunities for higher-value products. However, Indian exporters face challenges from logistics, competition, and strict U.S. quality standards despite the favorable shift in tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)