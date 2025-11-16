Left Menu

Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

A Texas judge has decided not to block Kenvue from paying its shareholder dividend on November 26, despite a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Additionally, Barrick Mining is considering a company split, potentially creating separate North American and Africa-Asia-focused entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:27 IST
A Texas state judge has ruled in favor of Kenvue, allowing the company to proceed with its planned dividend distribution on November 26. This decision comes despite opposition from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sought to halt the payment. Kenvue's lawyer confirmed the ruling to Reuters.

In other industry news, notable mergers and acquisitions were announced by 2130 GMT on Friday. Among these developments, Barrick Mining's board has debated the prospect of splitting the company into two distinct entities. Sources indicate that one division would concentrate on North American operations, while the other would target growth in Africa and Asia.

Such potential restructuring highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvering within the mining sector, as companies navigate diverse regional markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

