Controversy Erupts Over Proposed MGNREGA Overhaul in India
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the BJP-led government's attempt to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a new bill. He warns of public unrest, drawing parallels to past protests. Kharge insists on continuing the current scheme to alleviate poverty.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticized the BJP-led government's attempt to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill. He warned the Centre that such a move would not be well-received by the public.
Accusing the government of weakening the poor and driving them towards 'slavery,' Kharge asserted that MGNREGA is a crucial law for the rural population, providing 100 days of guaranteed work annually. He suggested that any attempts to undermine it would lead to widespread protests.
Echoing the sentiment of historical protests, Kharge predicted that the proposed bill, much like the previously repealed agricultural laws, would be met with resistance. He called on the government to reinforce MGNREGA and maintain its benefits to prevent the impoverishment of rural communities.
ALSO READ
NDA MPs from Bihar felicitate BJP working president Nitin Nabin in Delhi
Ambulance Fare Controversy Adds to Grief of BJP Leader's Family
Kharge Warns Against Dismantling MGNREGA: A Battle for Rural Livelihood
Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Workers to Strengthen Party Spirit
BJP Demands Apology: Chavan's 'Anti-National' Comments Stir Controversy