Left Menu

Germany Seeks to Navigate Trade Tensions with China

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the importance of dialogue with China to address concerns over supply chain issues and Chinese overcapacity. Ahead of his visit to China, Klingbeil highlights the necessity of fair competition and discusses the impact of the Ukraine war on global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:30 IST
Germany Seeks to Navigate Trade Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of escalating tensions, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscores the critical need for dialogue with China to tackle pressing concerns, such as supply chain disruptions and Chinese overcapacity.

As Germany reassesses its trade policies towards China, Klingbeil's visit emerges as a pivotal moment, marking an accelerated 'de-risking' strategy in response to Beijing's recent curbs on rare earths and semiconductors. These moves have sparked notable unease within German industries.

Klingbeil aims to advocate for fair competition and address the global ramifications of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, asserting China's role as crucial in resolving the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

West Bengal's Massive Voter Roll Revision: A Closer Look

 India
2
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
3
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
4
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025