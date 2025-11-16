Germany Seeks to Navigate Trade Tensions with China
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasizes the importance of dialogue with China to address concerns over supply chain issues and Chinese overcapacity. Ahead of his visit to China, Klingbeil highlights the necessity of fair competition and discusses the impact of the Ukraine war on global stability.
In the face of escalating tensions, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscores the critical need for dialogue with China to tackle pressing concerns, such as supply chain disruptions and Chinese overcapacity.
As Germany reassesses its trade policies towards China, Klingbeil's visit emerges as a pivotal moment, marking an accelerated 'de-risking' strategy in response to Beijing's recent curbs on rare earths and semiconductors. These moves have sparked notable unease within German industries.
Klingbeil aims to advocate for fair competition and address the global ramifications of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, asserting China's role as crucial in resolving the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
