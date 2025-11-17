Delhi Metro Stations Renamed to Highlight Local Identity and Heritage

In a bid to boost local identity and enhance commuter experience, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the renaming of three metro stations in the national capital. Gupta announced the changes through a post on social media platform X, reflecting a thoughtful approach to urban transit naming conventions.

The changes involve the proposed North Pitampura Metro Station, now rechristened as 'North Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station.' The former Pitampura North Metro Station will bear the name 'Haiderpur Village Metro Station,' while the current Pitampura Metro Station will be known as 'Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.' Gupta emphasized that the revisions are intended to provide clarity for passengers by aligning station names more closely with their respective neighborhoods.

Alongside the announcement, Gupta highlighted the significant arrival of the Raj Kalash Yatra at Haiderpur, honoring the martyrs of the Rezang La War. She articulated the Yatra's arrival as a moment of immense pride, resonating with a message of national unity under the government's vision for regional growth and harmony. This effort dovetails with other significant renaming initiatives, such as the rebranding of Aurangabad Railway Station to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the South Central Railway's Nanded Division.

(With inputs from agencies.)