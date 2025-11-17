Volleyball Tournament: Bridging Communities Under Operation Sadbhavna

The Indian Army recently organized an inter-village volleyball tournament in Keri village, located in the Rajouri district, under the aegis of 'Operation Sadbhavna.' The event drew enthusiastic local youth, strengthening community bonds and reaffirming the Army's commitment to engaging with border communities.

Participant Taskeen Iqbal shared with ANI that such tournaments are frequent in the region, primarily organized by the Army to raise drug awareness. These sporting events play a crucial role in motivating youth to abandon substance abuse by fostering a positive and healthy lifestyle.

Local resident Sanjay Kumar praised the disciplined participation, noting at least 10-12 teams competing. He credited the Indian Army for its vigilant support in the border areas, which has allowed such events to flourish and encouraged youth to pursue constructive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)