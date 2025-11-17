Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Opposition Leader Amidst Political Turbulence in Bihar

In a significant political development, Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. This move follows his successful election from the Raghopur constituency, as the Mahagathbandhan alliance secured only 35 of the 243 legislative seats, with RJD winning 25.

The decision to elevate Yadav to this position comes against the backdrop of a family feud within the ranks of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's family. Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has publicly accused her brother Tejashwi of humiliating her and forcing her out of the family home, leading to her decision to step away from politics.

Meanwhile, in the state's political landscape, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has stepped down following the elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious with 202 seats. Kumar is expected to take office for the 10th time, capitalizing on his welfare schemes like the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, a crucial factor in NDA's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)