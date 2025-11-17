Left Menu

Rabi Season Sees Significant Increase in Wheat Acreage

Wheat acreage for the rabi season as of November 11 increased by 17% to 66.23 lakh hectares, thanks to a favorable monsoon and a rise in minimum support price, as per government data. Pulses, paddy, and oilseed sowing also showed an upward trend in the ongoing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to recent government data, the area dedicated to wheat cultivation for the ongoing rabi season has expanded by 17%, now covering 66.23 lakh hectares. This growth is attributed to better monsoon conditions and an increased minimum support price.

Comparatively, last year's wheat acreage was recorded at 56.55 lakh hectares. The rabi sowing period commences in October, with harvesting slated to begin by the end of March.

The latest figures also indicate an increase in the sowing of pulses, paddy, and oilseeds. Specifically, the sowing area for pulses and paddy rose, and oilseeds saw their coverage grow from 62.93 lakh to 66.17 lakh hectares.

