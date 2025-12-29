Left Menu

Rabi Sowing Trends: Pulses and Oilseeds Rise Amid Stable Wheat Planting

Wheat sowing remained stable at 32.26 million hectares for the 2024-25 rabi season, with a slight increase in pulses and oilseeds area. Agriculture ministry data reveals growth in rice and oilseed cultivation, and nearly complete planting of rabi crops, indicating robust seasonal agricultural activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:44 IST
The wheat sowing area for the 2024-25 rabi season remains flat at 32.26 million hectares, reflecting a stable trend compared to the previous year, according to data from the agriculture ministry. Meanwhile, the area dedicated to pulses and oilseeds saw a modest rise, painting a more optimistic picture for these crops.

Rice planting showed a slight uptick, reaching 1.49 million hectares by December 26, compared to 1.30 million hectares in the corresponding period last year. Notably, the area under pulses is edging closer to last year's figures, with chickpea, lentil, and green gram surpassing previous totals.

As planting winds down, maize and jowar have covered sizeable portions of the coarse cereals area. Oilseeds, led predominantly by rapeseed-mustard, have also experienced growth, culminating in total rabi crop sowing of 61.4 million hectares, up from 60.74 million hectares the previous season.

