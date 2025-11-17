Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Personal and Public Engagements

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the wedding of the daughter of BJP SC Morcha National President, Lal Singh Arya, on Monday in Gwalior. The event, described by Yadav as a family affair due to his close ties with Arya, saw him extend his congratulations to the newlyweds.

Sharing his involvement, CM Yadav posted on his 'X' handle, highlighting his blessing for the couple and expressing his hopes for their happy married life. His attendance underscores the blend of personal and professional duties as a leader.

Prior to this, CM Yadav met with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, where he discussed major developments, including the Simhastha 2028 preparations. Focus was given to infrastructure, cleanliness, and urban improvements as central government schemes like Swachh Bharat and Smart City initiatives continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)