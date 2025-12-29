Left Menu

Customer-Restaurant Clash Spurs Chaos and Police Action in Gwalior

A dispute over incorrect food order at a restaurant in Gwalior turned chaotic, reaching the police station and resulting in disciplinary action against local police staff. The altercation, which involved injuries and further clashes, highlights tensions and challenges in maintaining order during minor disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:32 IST
Customer-Restaurant Clash Spurs Chaos and Police Action in Gwalior
CSP Atul Kumar Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A disagreement over a food order at a Gwalior restaurant escalated dramatically, reaching the local police station and causing significant disturbances. The incident took place near Pinto Park under the jurisdiction of the Gole Ka Mandir police station on Sunday night. The escalation from a customer complaint to unrest within the police station prompted senior officials to intervene and discipline police personnel involved.

The incident began when Sunny Singh Tomar and his friend, Satyam Bhadauriya, visited the restaurant. A quarrel erupted over an incorrect food order, culminating in the restaurant owner allegedly assaulting Tomar with a pressure cooker, resulting in head injuries. The injured customer filed a complaint, launching a police investigation into the matter.

Further conflict arose when Prabhat Kishore Hinariya, an advocate accompanying Bhadauriya, engaged in a fresh altercation with the restaurant owner inside the police station. This led to police intervention to separate the parties involved. Allegations of creating unwarranted chaos were directed at the police by the advocate. Consequently, disciplinary action involved the line attachment of the police station in-charge and four other officers, pending further investigation and additional complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

