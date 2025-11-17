Karnataka CM Seeks Urgent Central Aid for Key Projects

In a bid to advance critical developments in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi, presenting a five-point petition that seeks the immediate release of long-pending funds and approvals for state projects. The memorandum specifically highlights the necessity for AIIMS establishment in Raichur, reassessment of sugarcane prices, and funds for flood relief amounting to Rs 2100 crore, besides major irrigation project financing.

During the high-profile meeting, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for the Central Water Commission to disburse funds for essential water-related initiatives, like the Balancing Dam Project. His demands further include releasing Rs 5300 crore for the Bhadra Upper River Project as per the Union Budget 2023-24 and resolving the longstanding Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 notification. The Chief Minister also expressed urgency in addressing dues from the Forest and Wildlife Environment Department related to the Kalasa-Banduri project's water supply.

The state's dire need for flood compensation was underscored with a proposed Rs 2,136 crore to address substantial crop and infrastructure damages impacting 19 lakh farmers. Additionally, Karnataka seeks Rs 614.9 crore under 'Protection and Relief' programs, Rs 1521.67 crore for public infrastructure rehabilitation, and fulfillment of Rs 13,004.63 crore pending under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Furthermore, the CM addressed the sugarcane pricing issue, advocating for appropriate MSP adjustments to relieve farmers' financial strain, and reiterated calls for AIIMS Raichur, noting the readiness and availability of infrastructural support for the project.

