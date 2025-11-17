Dynasty at the Crossroads: Giriraj Singh Calls for End to Political Legacies

On Monday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh voiced his call for an end to dynastic politics, aiming his critique at Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. The statement coincided with the announcement that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, would be quitting politics, citing familial discord.

In an interview with ANI, Singh recalled Prime Minister Modi's prediction of a family split within the Yadavs, postulating that now is the time for dynastic influences to wane in India's democracy. Acharya's abrupt exit from the political scene has ignited heated discussions, particularly after RJD's underwhelming performance in Bihar's recent Assembly elections.

Expressing her grievances on social media, Acharya described experiencing humiliation and threats from key family members, triggering extensive political chatter. While her revelations have caused ripples, there has been no official comment from the RJD or Yadav family. This development occurs as the political climate in Bihar becomes more charged following the NDA's decisive victory.