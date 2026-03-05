Left Menu

Bihar Politics in Turmoil: JD(U) Workers Protest Alleged Rajya Sabha Move

Janata Dal (United) workers protested against party leader Nitish Kumar's rumored nomination for the Rajya Sabha, fearing he may step down as Bihar Chief Minister. The move is speculated as a BJP strategy to gain control. JD(U) workers insist Kumar completes his term as CM until 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST
JD(U) worker stops MLA Krishna Murari Sharan from entering Bihar CM residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing political tensions in Bihar, Janata Dal (United) workers on Thursday obstructed Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari Sharan's car, preventing his entry into Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The demonstration was in response to speculation about Kumar's potential nomination to the Rajya Sabha, a move that could precipitate his resignation as Chief Minister.

A JD(U) supporter asserted, in a statement to ANI, that alleged conspiracies are undermining Kumar's leadership, emphasizing that the people of Bihar elected him to serve as Chief Minister until 2030. The protest underscores the workers' determination to have Kumar remain in power, dismissing any compulsion to seek a Rajya Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, JD(U) sources have indicated that Kumar may file his nomination shortly, despite opposition from his supporters. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief, Chirag Paswan, refuted rumors of a leadership shift, while Congress leader Raashid Alvi accused the BJP of maneuvering to install their own Chief Minister by offering Kumar a Rajya Sabha seat. The unfolding political drama marks a critical juncture in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

