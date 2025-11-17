Left Menu

Indonesia's Coal Retirement Stalled: Climate Finance Challenges

Indonesia's ambitious plan to retire 6.7 gigawatts of coal power by 2030 faces potential failure due to delayed funding from international donors under the Just Energy Transition Partnership. Despite approved loans and grants for renewable energy transition, coal retirement funds remain elusive, highlighting broader issues in global climate finance commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:07 IST
Indonesia's Coal Retirement Stalled: Climate Finance Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's initiative to retire 6.7 gigawatts of coal-fired power by 2030 is faltering amid funding delays from wealthy countries, a top official revealed to Reuters. The $20 billion pledge from the Just Energy Transition Partnership to fund this transition remains largely unfulfilled.

Paul Butarbutar, head of the JETP Indonesia Secretariat, expressed concerns during the COP30 climate summit, stressing the absence of tangible financial commitments for coal phase-out. The broader apprehensions of developing nations over slow international climate finance are prominent, as illustrated by the U.S. withdrawal from the partnership.

Thus far, $2.85 billion in loans and equity, along with $186.9 million in grants for renewable initiatives, have been approved. However, no funds for retiring coal plants have materialized, stalling the closure of key facilities like the Cirebon-1 plant. The challenges echo ongoing debates over fossil fuel subsidies and poverty eradication goals.

TRENDING

1
GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

 India
2
West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

 India
3
India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

 India
4
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025