Punjab: Police shot two linked to terror module backed by Pakistan's ISI

Police in Ludhiana on Thursday shot two people linked to a Pakistan-based ISI module during an encounter. Both have been taken to a hospital, with one in critical condition.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:52 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Police in Ludhiana on Thursday shot two people linked to a Pakistan-based ISI module during an encounter. Both have been taken to a hospital, with one in critical condition. Authorities recovered two Chinese-made grenades, five pistols smuggled from across the border, and live ammunition. Earlier, three other members of the module had been arrested.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the terror module was being directed by a Pakistan-based ISI handler who communicated with operatives through virtual numbers. Three other members, Arsh from Bihar, Ajay from Haryana, and Shamsher from Ludhiana, had already been arrested. The two suspects involved in the encounter were tasked with exchanging grenades at designated locations when police set a trap, prompting the suspects to fire at officers, who returned fire.

Speaking to the reporters, Swapan Sharma said, "A terror module was being handled by Pakistan-based ISI. Their handler is based out of Pakistan and used to call up at various locations, touching different elements. Based on this information, we had already arrested 3 people - Arsh from Bhojpur in Bihar, Ajay from Fatehabad in Haryana and Shamsher from Ludhiana in Punjab. Every individual was tasked with different responsibilities. They used to receive calls from a virtual number operating from Pakistan; the handler was from Pakistan's ISI...In the encounter today, the Pakistan-based handler had tasked these two individuals to exchange grenades at designated spots..." "A trap was set for them, and they fired at the Police...Police resorted to retaliatory firing. One of them was hit by 3 bullets and the other was hit by 1. They were rushed to the hospital, one of them is very critical...Two Chinese-made grenades, 5 sophisticated pistols which came from across the border and live bullets have been recovered. They had come to collect grenades," he said.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

