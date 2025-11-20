REFILE-US DOJ investigating handling of Senator Schiff mortgage fraud probe, CNN reports
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the handling of a mortgage fraud probe of Senator Adam Schiff led by President Donald Trump-appointees Ed Martin and Bill Pulte, CNN reported on Thursday.
