REFILE-US DOJ investigating handling of Senator Schiff mortgage fraud probe, CNN reports

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:45 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the handling of a mortgage fraud probe of Senator Adam Schiff led by President Donald Trump-appointees Ed Martin and Bill Pulte, CNN reported on Thursday.

