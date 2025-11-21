NIA seeks time to take instructions on MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for interim bail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s counsel on Friday sought time to take instructions on the plea moved by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh in response to Delhi's Patiala House court notice issued on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh is seeking interim bail or custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament Session from December 1.

During the hearing, Advocate Gautam Khazanchi, special counsel for the NIA, appeared through video conferencing (VC) and sought an adjournment to take instructions. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma listed the matter on November 26.

Patiala House court on November 18 issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and sought a reply. Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case. The application was moved on Monday through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi. During the hearing, advocate Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court. NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against Abdul Rashid Sheikh in a terror funding case. He is facing trial.

He was also earlier granted custody parole twice to attend Parliament Sessions and to take the oath after he was elected MP. He was also sent to parliament to vote in the Vice Presidential election this year.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP from Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. His application seeking a modification of the cost for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court. On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. The matter is now pending before a single-judge bench. (ANI)

