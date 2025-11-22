Climate Showdown: South Africa's G20 Summit Stirs Global Tensions

The G20 Summit in South Africa concluded with the adoption of a crucial declaration on the climate crisis, a move made contentious by the absence of U.S. contributions. This decision, termed 'shameful' by a White House official, underscores the growing rift between Pretoria and Washington.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, hosting the summit, emphasized the 'overwhelming consensus' among G20 leaders supporting the declaration, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's rejection of the agenda. The exclusion of U.S. input reflects ongoing tensions over environmental policy and international collaboration.

In a symbolic snub, the U.S. declined to participate in the event, accusing South Africa of persecuting its white minority. With South Africa championing solidarity, clean energy, and debt relief for developing nations, the summit marked a pivotal moment in global multilateral diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)