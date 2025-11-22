Ladakh Seeks to Host Major Winter Sports Events Amid Infrastructure Developments

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday engaged in a pivotal meeting with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi. The discussions revolved around initiatives aimed at bolstering Ladakh's sports ecosystem, increasing youth engagement, and accelerating the development of advanced sports infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Gupta submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister, underscoring Ladakh's evolving reputation as a winter sports hub. He spotlighted the successful hosting of the Ice Events during the 4th and 5th Khelo India Winter Games in 2024 and 2025. With the completion of the NDS Ice Hockey Rink, which hosts year-round ice sports, he proposed Ladakh host the 6th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games in January 2026.

The Lt Governor also advocated for the swift approval for the High-Altitude National Centre of Excellence at Leh, emphasizing the region's potential for high-altitude sports training. Following discussions with senior UT officials and the Executive Director of the Sports Authority of India, the proposed centre is expected to significantly aid in nurturing top-tier athletes and advancing sports science in Ladakh.

Gupta highlighted ongoing projects, like the gym at NDS Stadium in Leh, and requested more funds to make the facility fully operational. He expressed gratitude for the Ministry's establishment of the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Leh, which focuses on athletics, boxing, and archery.

This Centre, located at the newly opened Open Stadium in Spituk, actively promotes talent identification and development, attracting significant local youth participation. The Union Sports Minister assured continued support for Ladakh's sports and youth development endeavors.

