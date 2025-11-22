India Sanctions ₹93.56 Crore to Bolster Highway 154A Embankments

The Indian government has sanctioned ₹93.55 crore for the special repair of embankments at vulnerable spots on National Highway-154A, a critical route in Himachal Pradesh. State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced the decision in Shimla, attributing it to persistent efforts by the state government amid repeated monsoon damages.

Minister Singh elaborated on the urgency of addressing the losses post-monsoon in Chamba district. Following his visit to affected areas and discussions with local authorities, Singh rigorously pursued financial aid from the central government to address frequent landslides, erosion, and commuter safety risks.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has now granted technical and administrative approval to the detailed proposal. The repair work, to be closely monitored to prevent delays and cost overruns, encompasses the Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road. Completion is scheduled in phases through 2031, ensuring durability and long-term highway protection.

Singh emphasized the economic and social significance of NH-154A for tourism, trade, and local connectivity. Strengthening the embankments will curb disruptions, especially during periods of heavy rain. Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure similar support for other vulnerable highways to ensure uninterrupted movement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)