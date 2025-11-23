Merging Insurance Giants: A Step Towards Greater Efficiency

The Finance Ministry is revisiting plans to merge three state-owned general insurance companies, aiming to improve efficiency and scale following their financial recovery. Oriental Insurance, National Insurance, and United India Insurance were beneficiaries of substantial government capital injections totaling Rs 17,450 crore between 2019 and 2022.

An earlier merger proposal, announced by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2018, was shelved in 2020 in favor of a Rs 12,450 crore capital infusion. As finances stabilize, the merger's feasibility is being reassessed, along with privatisation considerations for one general insurance company.

In a related move, the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act, 2021, facilitates greater private investment by removing the mandate for the government to maintain a majority stake in insurers. Additionally, legislation to raise the foreign direct investment cap in the insurance sector to 100% is on the agenda for the upcoming Winter parliamentary session starting December 1.

