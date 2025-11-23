Left Menu

Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike: Heating Station in Moscow Engulfed in Flames

Ukraine executed a drone strike on Shatura Power Station in Moscow, causing a significant fire and disrupting heating services for thousands. This marks Kyiv's boldest move against a power station in Russia amidst ongoing conflicts. Backup power and mobile heating systems have been deployed to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:54 IST
Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike: Heating Station in Moscow Engulfed in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an audacious move, Ukraine launched a drone attack targeting the Shatura Power Station in Moscow on Sunday. The strike sparked a massive fire and cut heating to thousands, escalating tensions in the protracted Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

The assault, one of Kyiv's most significant on Russian power infrastructure, comes amid Russia's sustained pressure on Ukraine's energy systems. The Shatura station, located about 120 kilometers east of Moscow, burst into flames as Ukrainian drones infiltrated its defenses.

While air defenses reportedly destroyed several drones, others hit the station, igniting a blaze. Local authorities rushed to deploy backup power and mobile heating systems to mitigate the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India
2
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
4
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025