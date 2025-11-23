Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike: Heating Station in Moscow Engulfed in Flames
Ukraine executed a drone strike on Shatura Power Station in Moscow, causing a significant fire and disrupting heating services for thousands. This marks Kyiv's boldest move against a power station in Russia amidst ongoing conflicts. Backup power and mobile heating systems have been deployed to manage the crisis.
In an audacious move, Ukraine launched a drone attack targeting the Shatura Power Station in Moscow on Sunday. The strike sparked a massive fire and cut heating to thousands, escalating tensions in the protracted Russo-Ukrainian conflict.
The assault, one of Kyiv's most significant on Russian power infrastructure, comes amid Russia's sustained pressure on Ukraine's energy systems. The Shatura station, located about 120 kilometers east of Moscow, burst into flames as Ukrainian drones infiltrated its defenses.
While air defenses reportedly destroyed several drones, others hit the station, igniting a blaze. Local authorities rushed to deploy backup power and mobile heating systems to mitigate the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Miles: Jaipur Foot Brings Mobility to Thousands Worldwide
Balancing Powers: Outgoing CJI Gavai's Insights on Governors' Timelines
Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Siddaramaiah vs. Shivakumar in Power Struggle
Empowering Farmers: The Rise of Farmer Producer Companies
Empowering Local Artisans: Haryana's Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat