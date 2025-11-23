Ukraine's Daring Drone Strike: Heating Station in Moscow Engulfed in Flames

In an audacious move, Ukraine launched a drone attack targeting the Shatura Power Station in Moscow on Sunday. The strike sparked a massive fire and cut heating to thousands, escalating tensions in the protracted Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

The assault, one of Kyiv's most significant on Russian power infrastructure, comes amid Russia's sustained pressure on Ukraine's energy systems. The Shatura station, located about 120 kilometers east of Moscow, burst into flames as Ukrainian drones infiltrated its defenses.

While air defenses reportedly destroyed several drones, others hit the station, igniting a blaze. Local authorities rushed to deploy backup power and mobile heating systems to mitigate the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)