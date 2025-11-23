G20 Summit: Multilateral Cooperation Amidst Tensions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the G20 summit's final declaration as a testament to renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, despite the U.S. boycott. The meeting, hosted in Johannesburg, saw Ramaphosa navigate through contentious issues, particularly related to climate change and debt relief for developing nations.

The declaration emphasized the severity of the climate crisis and the necessity of adapting to its impacts, alongside ambitious goals for renewable energy. These areas of focus were met with resistance, notably from the U.S., which objected to the agenda prioritizing clean energy transitions and financial relief for poorer countries.

Amidst the backdrop of ongoing global tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the summit also highlighted the evolving dynamics of international relations. The U.S. was criticized for its absence, while emerging alliances took center stage. The event signaled the enduring relevance of multilateral discussions in addressing the world's pressing challenges.

