Reviving the Northeast: Sonowal's Vision for Namrup Fertiliser Plant

In a significant visit, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal toured the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, turning the spotlight on crucial upgrades to the facility. The minister announced an investment of over ₹10,000 crores in a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex, emphasizing its potential to boost agricultural productivity and bolster employment opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal outlined plans for a fourth plant at the Namrup site, poised to expand the existing capacity. Supported by the Indian Government, this new facility, expected to produce 12.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, is anticipated to be operational within five years. This expansion aims to establish the plant as a vital production hub, meeting fertiliser demands across the Northeast and facilitating exports to Bhutan and Myanmar, alongside reaching markets in West Bengal and Bihar.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, acknowledging the upgrade project as fulfilling a long-cherished regional aspiration and contributing broadly to national development.