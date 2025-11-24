Left Menu

Reviving the Northeast: Sonowal's Vision for Namrup Fertiliser Plant

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits the Namrup Fertiliser Plant to review upgrades, highlighting the establishment of a new Ammonia-Urea complex and a fourth plant aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and employment in the Northeast. The expansion promises to transform the facility into a key production hub for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:17 IST
Reviving the Northeast: Sonowal's Vision for Namrup Fertiliser Plant
Sarbananda Sonowal ,Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal toured the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, turning the spotlight on crucial upgrades to the facility. The minister announced an investment of over ₹10,000 crores in a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex, emphasizing its potential to boost agricultural productivity and bolster employment opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal outlined plans for a fourth plant at the Namrup site, poised to expand the existing capacity. Supported by the Indian Government, this new facility, expected to produce 12.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, is anticipated to be operational within five years. This expansion aims to establish the plant as a vital production hub, meeting fertiliser demands across the Northeast and facilitating exports to Bhutan and Myanmar, alongside reaching markets in West Bengal and Bihar.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, acknowledging the upgrade project as fulfilling a long-cherished regional aspiration and contributing broadly to national development.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

 United States
2
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

 India
4
Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025