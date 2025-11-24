Ayodhya Awaits Historic Flag Hoisting at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Excitement is building in Ayodhya with the historic flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple just a day away. Public address systems throughout the city are continuously playing 'Ramdhun' to enhance the religious atmosphere, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi informed ANI.

The mayor expressed pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the ceremony, where he will personally hoist a saffron flag. This event marks a significant milestone for Ayodhya, contributing to a new chapter in its storied history.

The city is making extensive preparations for the ceremony, including the use of 100 tons of flowers for decoration. Large crowds of devotees are flocking to the temple, eager for 'darshan' of Lord Ram as the city hosts both domestic and international visitors for this momentous occasion.