Remembering Dharmendra: The Enduring Legacy of Bollywood's He-Man

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed sadness over the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, paying tribute to his remarkable career. Athawale stated that the Hindi film industry lost a giant, recognizing Dharmendra's contribution to over 300 films. The Union Government extends condolences to his family and admirers.

Dharmendra, famed as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence at age 89. The actor leaves behind his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and second wife, Hema Malini, along with six children. His notable sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters including Esha Deol, survive him.

Recognized for classics like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharmendra's cinematic journey extended into recent works such as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. His charm and romantic essence captivated both older and newer audiences, remaining a beloved figure across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)