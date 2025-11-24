Left Menu

Remembering Dharmendra: The Enduring Legacy of Bollywood's He-Man

Veteran actor Dharmendra, renowned as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at 89 in Mumbai. Celebrated for iconic roles in films like Sholay and recent appearances alongside modern stars, Dharmendra leaves a legacy of unmatched grace, charm, and dedication that continues to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:13 IST
Remembering Dharmendra: The Enduring Legacy of Bollywood's He-Man
Dharmendra (Photo/X@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed sadness over the death of legendary actor Dharmendra, paying tribute to his remarkable career. Athawale stated that the Hindi film industry lost a giant, recognizing Dharmendra's contribution to over 300 films. The Union Government extends condolences to his family and admirers.

Dharmendra, famed as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passed away at his Mumbai residence at age 89. The actor leaves behind his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and second wife, Hema Malini, along with six children. His notable sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters including Esha Deol, survive him.

Recognized for classics like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Dharmendra's cinematic journey extended into recent works such as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. His charm and romantic essence captivated both older and newer audiences, remaining a beloved figure across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global
2
Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

 India
3
Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partnerships

Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partners...

 India
4
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025