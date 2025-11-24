Left Menu

Reviving Forests, Empowering Farmers: Himachal's Green Partnership

Himachal Pradesh Forest Department collaborates with Proclime to launch the Him Evergreen project, aiming to boost afforestation and carbon credits. This initiative, supported by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, promises environmental benefits, improved farmer incomes, and job creation over three phases through afforestation on private lands.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department is spearheading a significant environmental initiative by partnering with Singapore-based firm Proclime. The collaboration was formalized earlier this week through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under the Him Evergreen project, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The project, signed off by Principal Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood and Proclime CEO Kavin Kumar Kandsamy, aims to engage local communities in afforestation efforts. By integrating tree planting on farmlands, the initiative hopes to enhance climate resilience and offer financial benefits, aligning with India's net-zero goals.

The project's rollout, planned in three phases, is set to deliver substantial climate gains and economic opportunities. Farmers participating in tree planting will receive carbon credit benefits after five years, with 30% of the company's profits shared with them, thus supporting rural employment and promoting biodiversity.

