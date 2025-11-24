Ukrainian Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Russian Power Plant

A heating and power plant in Russia's Moscow region has resumed operations after shutting down due to a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone strike, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov announced on Monday. The incident, which occurred on Sunday in the town of Shatura—home to approximately 33,000 residents—ignited a significant blaze and disrupted heating services as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Governor Vorobyov noted that authorities are diligently working to reconnect apartment blocks and social facilities back to the heating system. This restoration process is expected to take several more hours. The strike marks one of Kyiv's most impactful attacks on a power station situated deep within Russian territory, amid ongoing tensions.

Now in its fourth year, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is recognized as Europe's deadliest since World War Two. While Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukraine's electricity and heating infrastructure, Kyiv has primarily concentrated efforts on disabling Russian oil refineries, crude terminals, and pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)