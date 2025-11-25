Mastercard's New Campaign: Tapping into Secure, Stylish Payments

Mastercard has launched its latest campaign, 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style', across India to showcase the trendiness and convenience of mobile contactless payments.

The campaign is presented through five cinematic films, starring Bollywood and Tollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, emphasizing payment efficiency and security with a creative flair.

Through collaborations with banks, merchants, and the digital community, the initiative engages younger consumers with challenges, quizzes, and social media content, aiming to integrate 'Tap & Go' into daily life.

