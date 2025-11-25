Left Menu

Mastercard's New Campaign: Tapping into Secure, Stylish Payments

Mastercard launches 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style' in India, featuring stars Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty. The campaign promotes mobile contactless payments as fast, secure, and fashionable, through five cinematic films. Interactive content aims to engage Gen Z and millennials, supported by issuing banks and retail partners.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:38 IST
  • India

Mastercard has launched its latest campaign, 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style', across India to showcase the trendiness and convenience of mobile contactless payments.

The campaign is presented through five cinematic films, starring Bollywood and Tollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, emphasizing payment efficiency and security with a creative flair.

Through collaborations with banks, merchants, and the digital community, the initiative engages younger consumers with challenges, quizzes, and social media content, aiming to integrate 'Tap & Go' into daily life.

Devdiscourse

