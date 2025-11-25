Mastercard's New Campaign: Tapping into Secure, Stylish Payments
Mastercard launches 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style' in India, featuring stars Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty. The campaign promotes mobile contactless payments as fast, secure, and fashionable, through five cinematic films. Interactive content aims to engage Gen Z and millennials, supported by issuing banks and retail partners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Mastercard has launched its latest campaign, 'Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style', across India to showcase the trendiness and convenience of mobile contactless payments.
The campaign is presented through five cinematic films, starring Bollywood and Tollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, emphasizing payment efficiency and security with a creative flair.
Through collaborations with banks, merchants, and the digital community, the initiative engages younger consumers with challenges, quizzes, and social media content, aiming to integrate 'Tap & Go' into daily life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games
New Export Promotion Mission Aims to Boost India's Trade Competitiveness
Galgotias University Strengthens UK Ties Through Landmark Partnership with India Business Group