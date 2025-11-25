Left Menu

Serbia's NIS Refinery Halts Operations Amid U.S. Sanctions

Serbia's NIS oil refinery ceased operations due to crude oil supply disruptions, following U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector. Despite sufficient domestic fuel reserves, Serbia faces pressure to secure alternative supplies. The U.S. seeks Russian divestment from NIS, challenging Serbia's energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:33 IST
Serbia's NIS Refinery Halts Operations Amid U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia's NIS oil refinery, owned by Russian interests, has halted operations due to crude oil supply shortages. This suspension comes in light of recent U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector, signaling potential fuel shortages across the Balkans.

Despite U.S. waivers, the sanctions came into effect in October, resulting in banks ceasing to process NIS payments and Croatia's JANAF pipeline halting crude deliveries. As a result, Serbia is under pressure to find alternative fuel sources for the winter.

The Serbian government maintains it has enough fuel reserves for domestic needs. However, production remain stalled at the refinery. Meanwhile, Washington is pushing for a complete Russian divestment from NIS, giving stakeholders three months to sell Russian shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025