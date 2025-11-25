Serbia's NIS Refinery Halts Operations Amid U.S. Sanctions

Serbia's NIS oil refinery, owned by Russian interests, has halted operations due to crude oil supply shortages. This suspension comes in light of recent U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector, signaling potential fuel shortages across the Balkans.

Despite U.S. waivers, the sanctions came into effect in October, resulting in banks ceasing to process NIS payments and Croatia's JANAF pipeline halting crude deliveries. As a result, Serbia is under pressure to find alternative fuel sources for the winter.

The Serbian government maintains it has enough fuel reserves for domestic needs. However, production remain stalled at the refinery. Meanwhile, Washington is pushing for a complete Russian divestment from NIS, giving stakeholders three months to sell Russian shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)