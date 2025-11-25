Left Menu

New Leadership Rosters Unveiled at Major Indian Banks

The government has announced new executive directors at Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Bank of India. Amresh Prasad, E Ratan Kumar, and Pramod Kumar Dwibedi have been appointed for three-year terms, bringing with them extensive experience in diverse banking functions. The appointments were formalized on November 24, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:19 IST
New Leadership Rosters Unveiled at Major Indian Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step in reshaping the leadership of key public sector banks by appointing new executive directors at Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Bank of India, as revealed in regulatory disclosures on Tuesday.

Among the newly appointed executive directors, Amresh Prasad assumes his role at Union Bank of India. Previously serving as a Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank, Prasad will bring over three decades of expertise in areas such as corporate credit and transaction monitoring. His term is set to last either three years or until the age of superannuation, specifically October 31, 2028, whichever comes first.

In a parallel development, E Ratan Kumar has been named an executive director at Central Bank of India. He commences his three-year term with a tenure marked by 35 years of experience in core banking and IT functions. At Bank of India, Pramod Kumar Dwibedi has already taken charge as of November 24, boasting comprehensive knowledge across banking operations domestically and internationally.

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025