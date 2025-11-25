New Leadership Rosters Unveiled at Major Indian Banks

The government has taken a significant step in reshaping the leadership of key public sector banks by appointing new executive directors at Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Bank of India, as revealed in regulatory disclosures on Tuesday.

Among the newly appointed executive directors, Amresh Prasad assumes his role at Union Bank of India. Previously serving as a Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank, Prasad will bring over three decades of expertise in areas such as corporate credit and transaction monitoring. His term is set to last either three years or until the age of superannuation, specifically October 31, 2028, whichever comes first.

In a parallel development, E Ratan Kumar has been named an executive director at Central Bank of India. He commences his three-year term with a tenure marked by 35 years of experience in core banking and IT functions. At Bank of India, Pramod Kumar Dwibedi has already taken charge as of November 24, boasting comprehensive knowledge across banking operations domestically and internationally.