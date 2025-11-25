Left Menu

Heritage Street Vision: Preserving Anandpur Sahib's Sacred Legacy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the creation of a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib, urging the preservation of its holy status. The announcement coincides with the 350th martyrdom anniversary tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered for his sacrifice for religious freedom and pluralism.

Updated: 25-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:14 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared on Tuesday a new initiative to construct a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib, aiming to protect the sanctity of the revered city. This announcement followed the Punjab Legislative Assembly's special session held in the city to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

'A heritage street will be built in Anandpur Sahib, ushering in major transformations,' said CM Mann, emphasizing the responsibility to preserve the city's holy status. Meanwhile, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal remarked on inter-religious conflicts and stressed the necessity for peaceful coexistence among different communities.

Kejriwal highlighted the ongoing global and religious conflicts, referencing Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice for cross-religious harmony. He advocated for adopting the Guru's principles of sacrificing personal interests in defense of others' faiths to achieve global peace. Guru Tegh Bahadur, known as 'Hind di Chadar,' became a martyr in 1675, symbolizing the fight for religious freedom. His teachings continue to inspire efforts towards compassion, equality, and resilience.

