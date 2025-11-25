Ministry Seeks Insight into Post-Harvest Losses

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is initiating a comprehensive study on post-harvest losses in farm produce by inviting proposals from experienced consulting firms.

An official statement confirmed that firms or expert institutions are being approached to carry out this significant study aimed at identifying and mitigating supply chain losses.

Interested bidders are requested to submit proposals, including a Rs 21 lakh Earnest Money Deposit, by December 19, highlighting the ministry's efforts to tackle inefficiencies in the agricultural sector.

