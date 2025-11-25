Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

In a significant policy shift, Bolivia's Economy Minister, Jose Gabriel Espinoza, has announced plans to eliminate taxes for wealthy individuals and financial transactions. The move is intended to foster investment and address issues of economic informality.

The proposed changes are part of a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth by removing what Espinoza identifies as barriers to investment. By reducing taxes, the minister argues, Bolivia could attract more investors and encourage formal economic activities.

However, these tax reforms are not yet finalized and require approval from Congress, where they are expected to undergo rigorous debate before any potential enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)