Left Menu

Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

Bolivia's Economy Minister, Jose Gabriel Espinoza, has proposed eliminating taxes on wealthy individuals and financial transactions. This aims to encourage investment and reduce informality. The plan awaits congressional approval to be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:14 IST
Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

In a significant policy shift, Bolivia's Economy Minister, Jose Gabriel Espinoza, has announced plans to eliminate taxes for wealthy individuals and financial transactions. The move is intended to foster investment and address issues of economic informality.

The proposed changes are part of a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth by removing what Espinoza identifies as barriers to investment. By reducing taxes, the minister argues, Bolivia could attract more investors and encourage formal economic activities.

However, these tax reforms are not yet finalized and require approval from Congress, where they are expected to undergo rigorous debate before any potential enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025