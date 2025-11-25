Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Electoral Reform and Heroic Tribute

Madhya Pradesh's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, endorsed a proposal for direct elections for local bodies and awarded financial aid to the family of a valiant officer, Ashish Sharma, who died while serving. The decisions mark significant shifts in electoral processes and state recognition of bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Electoral Reform and Heroic Tribute
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a cabinet meeting this Tuesday, where the state's top ministers greenlit crucial public welfare decisions. Among these, the cabinet sanctioned a proposal to introduce a bill advocating for direct voter elections for the positions of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad Chairpersons.

An official statement highlighted that between 1999 and 2014, these posts were filled through direct voter elections. However, in 2022, this shifted to an indirect election by ward councillors. While mayoral elections retained direct voting, the new bill aims to return to full direct elections for local leadership roles. Another major decision approved financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of Late Inspector Ashish Sharma, a Special Armed Force officer who was killed in an anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh.

Inspector Sharma, lauded as skilled, brave, and twice honored with the Gallantry Medal by the President, received accolades including the Internal Service Medal and the Difficult Service Medal. He also received an out-of-turn promotion in 2023. He led his unit in a perilous anti-naxal operation on November 19 in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh, where he was fatally injured. The cabinet's approval extends not only financial aid but also assures a compassionate job offer to his younger brother in the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025