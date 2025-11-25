Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Electoral Reform and Heroic Tribute

In a significant move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over a cabinet meeting this Tuesday, where the state's top ministers greenlit crucial public welfare decisions. Among these, the cabinet sanctioned a proposal to introduce a bill advocating for direct voter elections for the positions of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad Chairpersons.

An official statement highlighted that between 1999 and 2014, these posts were filled through direct voter elections. However, in 2022, this shifted to an indirect election by ward councillors. While mayoral elections retained direct voting, the new bill aims to return to full direct elections for local leadership roles. Another major decision approved financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of Late Inspector Ashish Sharma, a Special Armed Force officer who was killed in an anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh.

Inspector Sharma, lauded as skilled, brave, and twice honored with the Gallantry Medal by the President, received accolades including the Internal Service Medal and the Difficult Service Medal. He also received an out-of-turn promotion in 2023. He led his unit in a perilous anti-naxal operation on November 19 in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh, where he was fatally injured. The cabinet's approval extends not only financial aid but also assures a compassionate job offer to his younger brother in the police force.

