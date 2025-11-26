Left Menu

Cosmic PV Power's Strategic Leap into the Utility-Scale Solar Market

Cosmic PV Power Ltd has secured orders worth INR 600 crore for solar modules, marking its entry into the Independent Power Producer market. The company is positioning itself as a leader in larger utility-scale projects, showing potential for accelerated growth and diversification into solar and energy storage sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cosmic PV Power Ltd has secured orders valued at about INR 600 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing, signaling a strategic entrance into the Independent Power Producer (IPP) sector. Previously focused on mid-sized EPC players and OEMs, the company is now looking at large-scale opportunities.

The company has attracted significant interest from various large IPPs resulting from this major order. Management anticipates additional substantial orders will soon follow, setting the stage for a swift growth trajectory over the next couple of years.

Chairman Jenish Ghael attributes the success to the dedicated efforts of the Cosmic PV team, with the company beginning dispatches for the Zetwerk order to ensure timely execution. Managing Director Shravan Gupta emphasized Cosmic PV's readiness to meet substantial supply commitments, highlighting the company's potential as an emerging industry player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

