IL&FS Nears Milestone in Debt Resolution with Rs 48,463 Crore Repaid

Debt-laden IL&FS group has made significant progress by repaying Rs 48,463 crore of its targeted Rs 61,000 crore debt resolution as of September 2025. This marks 80% completion of the goal through asset resolution, monetization, and interim distribution. Meanwhile, applications for resolving further entities continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:43 IST
IL&FS group, burdened by debt, has reported significant headway in its debt resolution plan, having repaid Rs 48,463 crore to creditors as of September 2025.

This substantial repayment, reported to the NCLAT, constitutes 80% of its Rs 61,000 crore target, achieved through strategies like asset resolution and interim distribution.

While 202 companies have been fully resolved, applications for 36 domestic entities are still in the pipeline, with challenges persisting for 62 entities.

