China Coal Energy's Li Hui Under Investigation for Graft

Li Hui, who serves as the chairman of the power division within China Coal Energy, is currently under investigation for alleged serious breaches of discipline and law. This was confirmed by a local anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday.

The ongoing investigations are spearheaded by the discipline inspection commission at China Coal Energy and local authorities in Chizhou, an eastern city in China.

The announcement was made via a statement released on the WeChat account of Anhui province's anti-graft body, highlighting the seriousness of the claims against Li Hui.

