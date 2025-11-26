Left Menu

China Coal Energy's Li Hui Under Investigation for Graft

Li Hui, chairman of the power unit at China Coal Energy, is being investigated for significant disciplinary and legal violations. The investigation is led by China Coal Energy's discipline inspection commission and officials in Chizhou, as reported by Anhui's provincial anti-graft watchdog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:00 IST
Li Hui
  • Country:
  • China

Li Hui, who serves as the chairman of the power division within China Coal Energy, is currently under investigation for alleged serious breaches of discipline and law. This was confirmed by a local anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday.

The ongoing investigations are spearheaded by the discipline inspection commission at China Coal Energy and local authorities in Chizhou, an eastern city in China.

The announcement was made via a statement released on the WeChat account of Anhui province's anti-graft body, highlighting the seriousness of the claims against Li Hui.

(With inputs from agencies.)

