RoboForex Revolutionizes Copy Trading with Innovative Upgrades

Financial broker RoboForex has transformed its Copy Trading Service, originally known as CopyFX, into a seamlessly integrated component of the company's ecosystem, with significant upgrades to simplify trading strategy discovery, analysis, and sharing.

The revamped service includes a unified public strategy rating system across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R StocksTrader platforms, allowing traders and investors to efficiently compare performances. Additionally, the updated Copy Trading Partner Program has been introduced, enabling individuals to earn commissions by attracting users to chosen strategies.

Douglas Abreu, Regional Operations Manager at RoboForex, emphasized the company's commitment to simplifying complex trading platforms, stating that the updates aim to make strategy discovery straightforward and interaction with the service as efficient as possible. These upgrades are expected to make copy trading more accessible and intuitive for both newcomers and seasoned traders.